BROOKFIELD Corp ON Sells 10,523 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

BROOKFIELD Corp ON trimmed its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,523 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,695,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,592,000 after purchasing an additional 747,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,960,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,693,000 after purchasing an additional 89,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on AWK shares. UBS Group lowered American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.22.

American Water Works Price Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $148.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.74 and a 1-year high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.76.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.29%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

