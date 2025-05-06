Crestline Management LP Sells 10,368 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Crestline Management LP decreased its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,982 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 10,368 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $6,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,431 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Western Digital by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 386,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $23,017,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Western Digital by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,674 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,884,000. Finally, BNP Paribas grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 26,415 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Western Digital from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Western Digital from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.65.

Western Digital Trading Up 0.8 %

WDC opened at $45.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.83. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $81.55. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.30. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of ($1,465.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,616.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,575.36. This trade represents a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

