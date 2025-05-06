Cresset Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 859,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,892 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $249,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $277.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $303.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $271.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.