1,391,514 Shares in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,391,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,006,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCSF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BCSF opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average is $16.90. The company has a market cap of $989.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.82. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $19.21.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is currently 90.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bain Capital Specialty Finance

In other news, Director Clare Stack Richer purchased 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.43 per share, with a total value of $25,137.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,319.05. The trade was a 7.93 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

