Camrose Capital Investment Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Camrose Capital Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,953,000. Hilton Worldwide makes up approximately 12.0% of Camrose Capital Investment Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 15.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,756,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,354,000 after buying an additional 1,429,537 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,898,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,314,000 after acquiring an additional 919,424 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,225,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,151,000 after acquiring an additional 142,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,910,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,893,000 after acquiring an additional 67,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,411,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,346,000 after purchasing an additional 320,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (down from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $277.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 target price (up previously from $243.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.31.

Insider Activity

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total value of $10,928,745.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,802,871.89. This trade represents a 34.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE HLT opened at $239.15 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.93 and a 12 month high of $275.22. The stock has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.55.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.47%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 9.46%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.