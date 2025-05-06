Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.09.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $32.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Arvinas from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arvinas by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,062,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,389,000 after purchasing an additional 56,561 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Arvinas by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,103,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,656,000 after acquiring an additional 249,295 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its position in Arvinas by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,334,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,919,000 after acquiring an additional 551,979 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 18.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,329,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,371,000 after acquiring an additional 367,343 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $7.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.21. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $37.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.23.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $2.07. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.75% and a negative net margin of 75.51%. Arvinas’s quarterly revenue was up 646.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.97) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arvinas will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.
