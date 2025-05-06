Head to Head Comparison: OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) & Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP)

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) and OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nextera Energy Partners and OGE Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Nextera Energy Partners alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextera Energy Partners 2 0 0 0 1.00 OGE Energy 0 3 3 0 2.50

Nextera Energy Partners presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. OGE Energy has a consensus price target of $46.40, indicating a potential upside of 2.84%. Given OGE Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OGE Energy is more favorable than Nextera Energy Partners.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nextera Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.67 per share. OGE Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Nextera Energy Partners pays out -3,670.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OGE Energy pays out 69.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. OGE Energy has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years. OGE Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

66.0% of Nextera Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of OGE Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Nextera Energy Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of OGE Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nextera Energy Partners and OGE Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextera Energy Partners -0.73% 1.34% 0.85% OGE Energy 14.79% 9.71% 3.31%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nextera Energy Partners and OGE Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextera Energy Partners $1.23 billion 0.00 -$10.00 million ($0.10) N/A OGE Energy $3.14 billion 2.90 $416.80 million $2.42 18.64

OGE Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Nextera Energy Partners. Nextera Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OGE Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Nextera Energy Partners has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OGE Energy has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OGE Energy beats Nextera Energy Partners on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextera Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

About OGE Energy

(Get Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets. OGE Energy Corp. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Nextera Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextera Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.