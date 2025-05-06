Trimble (TRMB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Trimble to post earnings of $0.60 per share and revenue of $810.45 million for the quarter.

Trimble Price Performance

Trimble stock opened at $64.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.18 and a 200-day moving average of $68.93. Trimble has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $77.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra raised shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total value of $153,702.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,162 shares in the company, valued at $729,529.98. This trade represents a 17.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 5,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $411,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trimble stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

