BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BGSF. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of BGSF from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Roth Capital set a $9.00 price target on BGSF in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

BGSF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BGSF opened at $3.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 million, a PE ratio of -33.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. BGSF has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $9.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). BGSF had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $64.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BGSF will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BGSF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BGSF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 623,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 123,410 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in BGSF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 424,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 105,699 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of BGSF by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 47,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of BGSF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 11,483 shares in the last quarter. 37.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BGSF

(Get Free Report)

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

Featured Stories

