Intercont (Cayman) Ltd’s (NASDAQ:NCT) Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Intercont (Cayman)’s (NASDAQ:NCT – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, May 7th. Intercont (Cayman) had issued 1,500,000 shares in its public offering on March 28th. The total size of the offering was $10,500,000 based on an initial share price of $7.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Intercont (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of Intercont (Cayman) stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. Intercont has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $8.76.

Institutional Trading of Intercont (Cayman)

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intercont (Cayman) stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intercont (Cayman) Ltd (NASDAQ:NCT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

About Intercont (Cayman)

Our Mission We aim to leave green footprints across the oceans through our maritime shipping and seaborne pulping operation. — The Group operates its global maritime shipping services through its Shipping Subsidiaries. The Group’s global maritime shipping business consists of two revenue streams, time chartering and vessel management services.

