Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.49.

MDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Medexus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Canada cut Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ventum Financial raised their price target on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$3.45 in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$2.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$60.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.96. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of C$1.50 and a twelve month high of C$5.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.89.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

