Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Brightcove Stock Performance

Shares of BCOV stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.12 million, a P/E ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 99.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 15,291 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company’s solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.