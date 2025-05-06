Verra Mobility (VRRM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $216.94 million for the quarter.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

Shares of VRRM opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Verra Mobility has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $31.03.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRRM shares. Baird R W raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Verra Mobility from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Verra Mobility from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

About Verra Mobility

(Get Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.