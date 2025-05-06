Analyzing Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI) and ENI (NYSE:E)

Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI – Get Free Report) and ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of ENI shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.2% of Glori Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of ENI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Glori Energy and ENI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A ENI 2.76% 11.03% 4.16%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glori Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 ENI 0 7 2 0 2.22

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Glori Energy and ENI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

ENI has a consensus price target of $31.60, indicating a potential upside of 10.96%. Given ENI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ENI is more favorable than Glori Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Glori Energy has a beta of 40.55, indicating that its stock price is 3,955% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENI has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Glori Energy and ENI”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ENI $88.43 billion 0.54 $5.16 billion $1.67 17.05

ENI has higher revenue and earnings than Glori Energy.

Summary

ENI beats Glori Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glori Energy

Glori Energy Inc., an energy technology and oil production company, provides services to third party exploration and production companies in North America and Brazil. It operates through Oil and Gas, and AERO Services segments. The Oil and Gas segment produces and develops oil and natural gas interests. The AERO Services segment offers biotechnology solutions of enhanced oil recovery through a two-step process, including analysis phase, reservoir screening process that obtains field samples and evaluates potential of AERO system; and field deployment phase that deploys skid mounted injection equipment. Glori Energy Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities. The Exploration and Production segment engages in research, development and production of oil, condensates and natural gas, forestry conservation (REDD+) and CO2 capture and storage projects. The Global Gas and LNG Portfolio segment refers to the supply and sale of wholesale natural gas by pipeline, international transport and purchase and marketing of LNG, which includes gas trading activities finalized to hedging and stabilizing the trade margins, as well as optimizing the gas asset portfolio. The Refining & Marketing and Chemicals segment engages in supply, processing, distribution, and marketing of fuels and chemicals. The Corporate and Other Activities segment includes the main business support functions in particular holding, central treasury, IT, human resources, real estate services, captive insurance activities, research and development, new technologies, business digitalization, and environmental activities. The company was founded on February 10, 1953 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

