Reviewing Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) & Onestream (NASDAQ:OS)

Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Free Report) and Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Tenet Fintech Group and Onestream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenet Fintech Group -741.89% -147.43% -81.32% Onestream N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Tenet Fintech Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Onestream shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenet Fintech Group $31.17 million 0.14 -$56.92 million ($0.32) -0.06 Onestream $489.41 million 11.27 -$216.20 million N/A N/A

This table compares Tenet Fintech Group and Onestream”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Tenet Fintech Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Onestream.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tenet Fintech Group and Onestream, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenet Fintech Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Onestream 0 2 19 1 2.95

Onestream has a consensus target price of $32.14, suggesting a potential upside of 39.15%. Given Onestream’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Onestream is more favorable than Tenet Fintech Group.

Summary

Onestream beats Tenet Fintech Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenet Fintech Group

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Fintech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various analytics and AI-based services to small-and-medium businesses and financial institutions. It offers Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. The company was formerly known as Peak Fintech Group Inc. and changed its name to Tenet Fintech Group Inc. in November 2021. Tenet Fintech Group Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Onestream

(Get Free Report)

OneStream, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

