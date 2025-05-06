JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark raised shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of YY opened at $42.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.21. JOYY has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $55.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is an increase from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -120.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in JOYY by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in JOYY by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

