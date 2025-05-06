Schrödinger (SDGR) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Schrödinger to post earnings of ($0.81) per share and revenue of $54.60 million for the quarter. Schrödinger has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $88.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.20 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 91.84% and a negative return on equity of 35.77%. On average, analysts expect Schrödinger to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Schrödinger Stock Performance

SDGR stock opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. Schrödinger has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $28.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schrödinger

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Schrödinger news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 16,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $419,580.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at $392,031.25. This trade represents a 51.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Geoffrey Craig Porges sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $119,484.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,357.44. This represents a 16.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Schrödinger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Schrödinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

