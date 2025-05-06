Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF) versus Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Head-To-Head Survey

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) and Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sphere 3D and Tokens.com”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere 3D $16.61 million 0.95 -$23.41 million ($0.52) -1.15 Tokens.com $740,000.00 32.69 -$10.14 million ($0.01) -20.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tokens.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sphere 3D. Tokens.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sphere 3D, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

17.3% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sphere 3D and Tokens.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere 3D -50.87% -49.54% -34.72% Tokens.com -454.36% -40.05% -36.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sphere 3D and Tokens.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere 3D 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tokens.com 0 0 0 0 0.00

Sphere 3D currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 399.67%. Given Sphere 3D’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sphere 3D is more favorable than Tokens.com.

Summary

Sphere 3D beats Tokens.com on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp. provides blockchain verification services through proof-of-stake technology. The company's technology secures blockchain networks through proof-of-stake technology to support the growth of decentralized finance applications. It also provides web3 technology services for metaverses, non-fungible tokens, and ecomm3, as well as consulting services; and builds web3 games. Tokens.com Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

