CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Receives $149.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.22.

CBRE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $100,669.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,517.85. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $251,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,941.67. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,424 shares of company stock worth $431,064. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 683,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,428,000 after purchasing an additional 254,265 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in CBRE Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $4,925,000. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 11.6% during the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $125.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $84.24 and a 12 month high of $147.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.09.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

