Analysts Set Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Target Price at $53.25

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.63.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ODD. Barclays upped their target price on Oddity Tech from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Oddity Tech from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Oddity Tech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Oddity Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $797,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Oddity Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,690,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oddity Tech by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Oddity Tech by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

ODD stock opened at $64.13 on Thursday. Oddity Tech has a one year low of $30.34 and a one year high of $65.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 3.44.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $268.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oddity Tech will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

