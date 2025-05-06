Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR) & Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Free Report) and Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Valens Semiconductor and Complete Solaria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valens Semiconductor -41.94% -14.05% -12.51% Complete Solaria -321.32% N/A -136.87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.9% of Valens Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Complete Solaria shares are held by institutional investors. 58.9% of Valens Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.6% of Complete Solaria shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valens Semiconductor $57.86 million 5.02 -$19.66 million ($0.35) -7.81 Complete Solaria $40.80 million 0.00 -$269.55 million N/A N/A

This table compares Valens Semiconductor and Complete Solaria”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Valens Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Complete Solaria.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Valens Semiconductor and Complete Solaria, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valens Semiconductor 0 0 2 1 3.33 Complete Solaria 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valens Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.31%. Complete Solaria has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Valens Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Valens Semiconductor is more favorable than Complete Solaria.

Volatility and Risk

Valens Semiconductor has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Complete Solaria has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Valens Semiconductor beats Complete Solaria on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products for the audio-video and automotive industries. The company offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable. It also provides audio-video solutions for the enterprise, education, industrial, digital signage, industrial, and medical markets. In addition, it offers automotive chipsets that support advanced driver-assistance systems, automotive data solutions, infotainment, telematics, and backbone connectivity. The company’s product series include VS100, VS2000, VS3000, VS6000, VS7000, Valens USB and power extender, Valens VS6320, USB 3.2 Gen1 extension chipset, VA6000, and VA7000. It has a collaboration with iCatch Technology to develop a 360-degree multi-camera videoconferencing solution. The company operates in Israel, China, Hong Kong, the United States, Japan, Germany, Hungary, and internationally. Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel.

About Complete Solaria

Complete Solaria, Inc. provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions. It offers its products and services through third party sales partners. The company is headquartered in Fremont, California.

