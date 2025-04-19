Carbahal Olsen Financial Services Group LLC Purchases Shares of 103,304 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Carbahal Olsen Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 103,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,010,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 9.2% of Carbahal Olsen Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 53,507.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 43,341 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,554.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,817.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,037,000 after buying an additional 299,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.29 billion, a PE ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.85 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.08.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

