Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $138.45 and traded as low as $119.40. Macquarie Group shares last traded at $125.75, with a volume of 13,962 shares traded.

Macquarie Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.45.

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

