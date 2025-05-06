Craneware (LON:CRW) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,967.25 ($26.15) and traded as low as GBX 1,840 ($24.46). Craneware shares last traded at GBX 1,860 ($24.72), with a volume of 128,331 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRW. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($37.22) price objective on shares of Craneware in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Craneware in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £790.37 million, a PE ratio of 67.96 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,724.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,967.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Craneware’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

In other news, insider Will Whitehorn acquired 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,584 ($21.06) per share, for a total transaction of £30,270.24 ($40,236.93). Insiders own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

The Craneware Group, the market leader in automated value cycle solutions, including 340B management, collaborates with U.S. healthcare providers to plan, execute, and monitor operational and financial performance so they can continue to deliver quality care to their communities. Customers choose The Craneware Group’s Trisus data and applications platform as their key to navigating the journey to financially sustainable value-based care.

