Commerce Bank Has $10.16 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.14. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $29.03.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 74.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on AT&T from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.