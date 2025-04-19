Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 468.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $35.09 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.77.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 43,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $1,897,357.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,024 shares in the company, valued at $10,331,655.04. This represents a 15.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,062,623.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,990.68. The trade was a 44.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 315,905 shares of company stock worth $13,609,283 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Griffin Securities cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.15.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

