Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 121 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $765,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 194.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 953,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,098,000 after purchasing an additional 185,765 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 225,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,774,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,090,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,069,000 after buying an additional 121,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HLT stock opened at $210.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.38. The stock has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.86 and a 12 month high of $275.22.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 9.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $277.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $265.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total value of $10,928,745.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,802,871.89. This represents a 34.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

