Legal & General Group Plc Has $8.35 Million Stock Position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,835 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.23% of Camtek worth $8,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Camtek by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 818,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,159,000 after buying an additional 445,079 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,135,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,711,000 after purchasing an additional 279,000 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Camtek by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,670,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,743,000 after acquiring an additional 154,548 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Camtek during the 4th quarter worth about $7,105,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 963,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,852,000 after buying an additional 81,709 shares in the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Camtek from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Camtek from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

CAMT stock opened at $60.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.53. Camtek Ltd. has a 52-week low of $47.41 and a 52-week high of $140.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Camtek had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 24.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

