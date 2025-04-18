Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 4,588 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 181.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $161.89 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.73 and a twelve month high of $206.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.70 and its 200 day moving average is $180.64. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 8.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.04%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $454,302.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 3,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total value of $602,621.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,139.67. This trade represents a 32.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,535 shares of company stock worth $2,952,507. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TXRH shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.