Townsquare Capital LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,179,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,061 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 82,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $816,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 2,716.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 261,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,073,000 after purchasing an additional 46,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $265,164.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,692.33. The trade was a 4.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total value of $841,734.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,565. The trade was a 41.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,869 shares of company stock worth $1,284,917. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

VEEV opened at $215.73 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.25 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $261.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.32.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

