Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 113,470 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 80.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,470 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PJUL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 557,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,737,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after acquiring an additional 12,925 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 180,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of PJUL stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.92. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $42.27. The company has a market capitalization of $823.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.46.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.