Townsquare Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,152 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.19% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PMAY. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 3,004.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Seros Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at $310,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PMAY opened at $34.18 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $36.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.76.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

