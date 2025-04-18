Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Drops By 29.3%

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the March 15th total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 136,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 315,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Get Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Trading Up 2.0 %

NML stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.36. 194,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,375. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $9.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.59.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0584 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.59%.

(Get Free Report)

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.