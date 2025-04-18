Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund (NYSE:GDO) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.32 and traded as low as $10.97. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 45,983 shares traded.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.122 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund
About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
