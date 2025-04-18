NN Group (OTC:NNGRY) Trading 1.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of NN Group NV Unsponsored ADR (OTC:NNGRY – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.04 and last traded at $29.00. 20,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 38,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.
NN Group Trading Up 1.4 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.20.
NN Group Company Profile
NN Group N.V. is an insurance and asset management company. Its operating segments consists of Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Other and Japan Closed Block VA. The company offers group and individual life/pension products, individual life closed block products, single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products, and corporate-owned life insurance products; and health, motor, fire, liability, transport, disability, and accident insurance products, as well as pension administration services.
