Insider Buying: NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY) Major Shareholder Acquires $16,071.93 in Stock

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Poplar Point Capital Partners acquired 25,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $16,071.93. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 808,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,214.51. This trade represents a 3.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, January 31st, Poplar Point Capital Partners purchased 70,685 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $45,945.25.

On Monday, January 27th, Poplar Point Capital Partners purchased 31,703 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $21,875.07.

On Thursday, February 20th, Poplar Point Capital Partners bought 1,836 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $1,156.68.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Poplar Point Capital Partners purchased 3,222 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,126.52.

On Monday, February 3rd, Poplar Point Capital Partners acquired 2,597 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $1,662.08.

On Friday, March 7th, Poplar Point Capital Partners bought 102 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $56.10.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Poplar Point Capital Partners purchased 4,000 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $2,320.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Poplar Point Capital Partners acquired 385 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $234.85.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Poplar Point Capital Partners bought 25,033 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $15,520.46.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Poplar Point Capital Partners purchased 11,837 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $7,338.94.

Shares of NBY stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $9.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

