Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 166 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Brady by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 177,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,095,000 after acquiring an additional 27,293 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Brady by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Brady by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,243,000 after acquiring an additional 59,752 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its position in Brady by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 54,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 18,228 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Brady in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brady Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $74.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.45. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.84 and a fifty-two week high of $77.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Brady Announces Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $356.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.21 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 9th. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

