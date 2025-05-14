Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 4,510 Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,079 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of SFL worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of SFL by 239.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,908 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 119,131 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SFL in the 4th quarter worth $809,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SFL by 2,095.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 429,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SFL by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,862,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,033,000 after acquiring an additional 149,020 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SFL in the 4th quarter worth $569,000. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

SFL Price Performance

Shares of SFL stock opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.51. SFL Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

SFL Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

