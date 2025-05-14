Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,274 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 232,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $69.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average is $67.45. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $57.67 and a 52 week high of $71.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

