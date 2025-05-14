Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Down 6.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:DNTH opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.30. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $32.27. The firm has a market cap of $605.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.04. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,250.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.81 million. On average, research analysts expect that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dianthus Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNTH. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

