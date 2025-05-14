Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,696 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 59.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 73,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after buying an additional 27,370 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 593.2% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.38.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $96.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.39 and a 1-year high of $114.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.25 and a 200 day moving average of $100.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $803,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,740.53. This represents a 9.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $499,593.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,765.60. The trade was a 12.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

