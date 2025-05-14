Analysts Set Expectations for FLWS FY2027 Earnings

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 9th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.32 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $331.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.85 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FLWS. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Saturday. Noble Financial cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $5.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.27 million, a P/E ratio of -47.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.15. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 310,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $2,393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,084,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,695,960.68. This trade represents a 4.58% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,185,098 shares of company stock worth $7,824,807 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 357,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 17,351 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Featured Articles

