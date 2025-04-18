Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys 1,280 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMCL. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMCL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Omnicell from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Omnicell from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Shares of OMCL opened at $30.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.36. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 112.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $55.75.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). Omnicell had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.