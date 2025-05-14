Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Gladstone Investment worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GAIN. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 801.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gladstone Investment stock opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average of $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $517.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 78.02% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $27.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.96 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 7.08%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

