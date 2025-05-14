Promising Grocery Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 12th

Uber Technologies, Berkshire Hathaway, Walmart, Costco Wholesale, Starbucks, Target, and PepsiCo are the seven Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are the inventory of food, beverages and household essentials that supermarkets and grocery stores maintain to meet customer demand. They include perishable items such as produce, dairy and meat, alongside non-perishables like canned goods, dry staples and cleaning supplies. Effective grocery-stock management balances availability with shelf-life considerations to minimize waste and optimize turnover. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $4.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.01. The company had a trading volume of 24,875,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,172,923. The stock has a market cap of $181.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.50.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $511.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,882,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,252,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $401.58 and a 52 week high of $542.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $518.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.92.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.47. 18,289,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,851,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.04. Walmart has a 12-month low of $59.44 and a 12-month high of $105.30.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.92 on Monday, hitting $1,013.01. 1,145,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $771.43 and a 12 month high of $1,078.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $958.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $964.05.

Starbucks (SBUX)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

SBUX stock traded up $5.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.23. 11,988,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,165,242. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.00 and its 200 day moving average is $96.88. The company has a market cap of $97.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $117.46.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of Target stock traded up $4.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.67. 6,224,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,808,282. The stock has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. Target has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

PEP stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,645,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,283,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $129.93 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The firm has a market cap of $180.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.74.

