The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Receives $178.52 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.52.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,734,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,031,000 after purchasing an additional 608,168 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 141,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,760,000 after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $958,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
NYSE PG opened at $158.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $156.58 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The company has a market capitalization of $372.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.43.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.98%.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- NVIDIA Stock Surges on Bullish News: How High Could It Climb?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Why Boeing May Be Ready to Take Off After Latest Developments
- What is a SEC Filing?
- eBay Nears Big Breakout: Time to Buy the Under-the-Radar Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.