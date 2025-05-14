Bank of America Corp DE Has $49.65 Million Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,108,410 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 613,563 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.09% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria worth $49,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,481,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,596,000 after purchasing an additional 163,044 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,418,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,880 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,647,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,226,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,645,000 after buying an additional 156,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,043,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 40,352 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $14.96. The company has a market cap of $86.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 28.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4439 per share. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

