Iofina’s (IOF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Iofina (LON:IOF – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 37.50 ($0.50) target price on the stock.

Iofina Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of IOF stock opened at GBX 20.50 ($0.27) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £49.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11. Iofina has a fifty-two week low of GBX 16.31 ($0.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 24.49 ($0.32). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 21.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 20.12.

Iofina Company Profile

Iofina plc is a vertically integrated company that specialises in the production of Iodine and the manufacturing of specialty chemical products and derivatives. Iofina is the second largest producer of iodine in North America and operates the manufacturing entities, Iofina Resources, and Iofina Chemical.

