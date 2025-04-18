Iofina’s (IOF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Iofina (LON:IOF – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 37.50 ($0.50) target price on the stock.
Iofina Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of IOF stock opened at GBX 20.50 ($0.27) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £49.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11. Iofina has a fifty-two week low of GBX 16.31 ($0.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 24.49 ($0.32). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 21.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 20.12.
Iofina Company Profile
