Paul Elliot Mann Sells 316,667 Shares of ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Stock

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) CEO Paul Elliot Mann sold 316,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $1,820,835.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,948,787 shares in the company, valued at $45,705,525.25. The trade was a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul Elliot Mann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ASP Isotopes alerts:

On Thursday, April 17th, Paul Elliot Mann sold 316,666 shares of ASP Isotopes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $1,779,662.92.

ASP Isotopes Stock Performance

Shares of ASPI stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $420.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 3.44. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average is $5.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in ASP Isotopes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ASP Isotopes in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ASP Isotopes by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASP Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASP Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.