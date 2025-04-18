Paul Elliot Mann Sells 316,667 Shares of ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Stock

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) CEO Paul Elliot Mann sold 316,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $1,820,835.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,948,787 shares in the company, valued at $45,705,525.25. The trade was a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Paul Elliot Mann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 17th, Paul Elliot Mann sold 316,666 shares of ASP Isotopes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $1,779,662.92.
ASP Isotopes Stock Performance
Shares of ASPI stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $420.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 3.44. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average is $5.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASP Isotopes
ASP Isotopes Company Profile
ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.
