Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 53,578 iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 53,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Pines Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Alhambra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 64,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 66,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 102,473 shares in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

COMT stock opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.69. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The firm has a market cap of $656.61 million, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

